Alexander Isak says no contact with Eddie Howe since Newcastle exit

Liverpool's Alexander Isak reacts at Selhurst Park in London on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

Alexander Isak said that he has had no contact with former coach Eddie Howe since he moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Isak made a move from Newcastle to Liverpool on a long-term contract on deadline day, putting an end to one of the longest summer transfer sagas.

The Magpies accepted a record Premier League £125 million ($170 million) bid for the Sweden international on September 1, before rejecting an offer worth £110 million plus add-ons.

Isak said it will be better if we put it all behind us because it does not benefit anyone.

"It's nothing I want to dwell on now," Isak said ahead of Sweden's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

"It doesn't benefit anyone, neither me nor Newcastle so let it be."

When he was asked if he had spoken to former coach Howe after leaving Newcastle, he replied: “No.”

Alexander Isak has one goal and one assist during six matches for Liverpool so far. However, his minutes have been managed by Arne Slot as he is working on fitness after missing football during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are currently struggling with three losses in their last three games for the first time since 2023 and is second in the Premier League table.

Isak further added that he has been working hard to play at his best and admitted that the team is going through a tough period, but the team will improve and also said that things are going well so far for him at his new club.

"I'm working hard to push myself and play my game," Isak said.

"Things have been a bit tougher for us. I believe that as the team improves and things start to flow better, it will also go better for me.

"I've been really happy so far. A city where the team has a very good relationship with the fans which is important. It's been nice so far."