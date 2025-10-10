Pakistani runners set for Chicago Marathon as Faisal eyes humanitarian cause

The collage of photos shows Pakistani runners Faisal Shafi (left) and Yasir Memon. - Reporter

KARACHI: When the starting gun fires at the Chicago Marathon this Sunday, a group of more than two dozen Pakistani runners, representing Pakistan and the diaspora from the United Kingdom, United States, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, will be among over 53,000 athletes taking to the streets of Chicago.

For some, it will be a race for personal bests; for others, it will be a run with a greater purpose.

Leading the contingent is Faisal Shafi, Pakistan’s top marathon runner, who will participate in the race with a humanitarian mission in mind.

The 43-year-old athlete, who holds multiple Guinness World Records on international marathon stages, aims to raise five million rupees to support families affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan. The funds will be distributed through the United Nations relief program.

“This year in Chicago, I will be running for a cause,” Shafi said before his departure to the United States. “Marathons are not just about personal glory; they can serve as powerful platforms to raise awareness and help people in need. Our countrymen are still suffering due to the recent floods, and it is everyone’s responsibility to step forward and support them.”

Shafi, who recently completed the Sydney Marathon to earn the rare “Seven Star” distinction, also holds a Guinness World Record for running the fastest marathon in a combat uniform.

His participation in Chicago, his second appearance in the event, adds another chapter to a career defined by endurance, philanthropy, and national pride.

The Chicago Marathon, one of the seven prestigious World Marathon Majors, is known for its flat, fast, and scenic course that winds through 29 neighborhoods of the city.

First held in 1977, the race has grown into one of the most celebrated events on the global running calendar, drawing elite athletes and amateur runners from around the world.

The course starts and finishes in Grant Park, taking runners past Chicago’s iconic landmarks, including the Loop, Lincoln Park Zoo, Wrigleyville, and Chinatown, with spectators lining the streets in a festival-like atmosphere.

Many of the sport’s greatest performances have taken place here, including world records and debut runs that became legendary.

Among the participants are several women runners who have emerged as inspiring figures in Pakistan’s growing running community. Karachi-based runner Sana Malik is returning to the global marathon circuit after a year’s break.

She began running recreationally before completing her first marathon in Amsterdam in 2022, clocking 4 hours and 52 minutes. A year later in Berlin, she improved her time to 4:04, cutting 48 minutes off her previous record.

“I’ve trained harder than I did for Berlin,” said Sana.

“I work a 10-to-6 job in the advertising industry, so managing training was a challenge, but things don’t stop. Everyone at marathons aims for two things: the experience and achieving a personal best. I’m aiming to beat my previous time in Chicago. Anything under 4:04 will make me happy, but most importantly, I want to enjoy the run.”

For another Karachi-based runner, Dania Ali, the Chicago Marathon marks her debut in the World Marathon Majors.

“I’ve been training with a coach who has run the course before, and my plan was structured around Chicago’s flat route,” she said. “My goal is to finish the race and enjoy every moment.”

Ali also highlighted the challenges women face while training in Pakistan.

“We can’t just lace up and leave the house to run,” she said. “Training is often limited to the relatively empty roads of Phase VIII and Zamzama Park. But the running community here is extremely supportive. There’s always someone willing to accompany you on long runs at 4 a.m. so you’re not alone on the road.”

For many runners, the Chicago Marathon is not just a test of physical endurance but also a mental battle. Karachi’s Yasir Memon described marathon running as a reflection of Pakistan’s spirit of perseverance.

“The real race isn’t on October 12 in Chicago; it’s every single morning I’ve shown up to train throughout the year,” he said. “This journey reflects our national spirit. We keep pushing forward, no matter how tough the terrain gets. I dedicate my run to everyone back home who chooses faith over fear and keeps striving against the odds. Pakistan Zindabad.”

From Islamabad, Yawar Siddiqui arrives in Chicago with confidence built from recent experience.

“After running Sydney and a few other tough courses this year, I’m looking forward to the flat streets of Chicago,” he said. “It’s one of the fastest marathons in the world. I’ve built a solid base through Sydney, so this time the goal is clear: push for a personal best and execute perfectly.”

The Pakistani contingent includes runners from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, as well as expatriates from across the globe.

Among the participants from Pakistan are Yasir Memon, Shah Faisal Khan, Sana Malik, Yawar Siddiqui, Bilal Umar, Syed Ahsan Ejaz, Muhammad Tajdaar Iqbal, Saood Hamid, Dania Ali, Dr. Safdar Ali Sheikh, Dr. Fareed Sheikh, and Syeda Maimoona Hamdani.

They will be joined by overseas Pakistanis including Imran Zaffar and Maheen Sheikh from the United Kingdom; Salman Ilyas, Osman Sarood, Abbas Naqvi, Umer Shafiq, Nizar Nayani, Atiq ul Hassan, Aisha Qamar, Babar Ghias, Adnan Afzal, and M. Rizwan Khawaja from the United States; Khoula Ahmed from Norway; Shazia Nawaz from the UAE; and Raja Arif Khan from Saudi Arabia.

Together, they form one of the most notable Pakistani contingents to compete in a World Marathon Major. Each runner carries a story of resilience, dedication, and ambition, from Shafi’s run for flood victims to Sana’s pursuit of personal excellence and Memon’s message of perseverance.

As they take their places at the starting line in Chicago, these Pakistani runners will not only be chasing time but also representing the growing spirit of Pakistan’s running community, one that runs with heart, purpose, and pride.