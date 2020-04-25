Sachin Tendulkar names PM Imran, snubs Wasim Akram in fav all-rounders list

Photo courtesy: ESPNcricinfo

A day after his 47th birthday, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday named five of his most favourite all-rounders - a list that includes Prime Minister Imran Khan but surprisingly missing is Wasim Akram, against whom the diminutive batsmen played much of his cricket and had many battles.

“I grew up watching the top five all-rounders of the world. I played with one of them which is Kapil Dev. Second would be when I had gone on to my first tour to Pakistan and played against Imran Khan,” Tendulkar said in an appearance on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

“The third was playing against Sir Richard Hadlee on my second tour to New Zealand. Then in Australia, I played against Malcolm Marshall and Ian Botham. So, these are my top five all-rounders whom I grew up watching play and later, had the opportunity to play against them,” he said.

If the criterion is limited to all-rounder only, Akram pales in comparison to PM Imran, Dev, Botham and Hadlee - all of whom had superior batting averages than the left-arm quick.

However, Marshall's selection ahead of Akram could raise a few eyebrows, considering the fact that the latter does not just have better batting averages but also boasts a Test double ton: a six-laden 257 against Zimbabwe.

