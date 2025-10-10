Kylian Mbappe finds peace in Madrid after high-pressure Paris tenure

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Levante in LaLiga on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe says he has finally found peace in the Spanish capital, crediting the club’s calmer environment for helping him recharge mentally and physically after a demanding spell in Paris.



The 26-year-old France captain has made a blistering start to his second season at Real Madrid, netting 14 goals in just 10 appearances across all competitions. Despite scoring 44 goals in his remarkable debut campaign, Madrid fell short of claiming a major trophy.

After seven prolific years with Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the club’s all-time top scorer with 256 goals, winning six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups, Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024.

Speaking ahead of France’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Friday, Mbappe reflected on his transition from the intense atmosphere of Paris to the more relaxed rhythm of Madrid life.

“No career is linear. There can be difficult years when you have to endure a bit more hardship,” Mbappe said. “But I think I’ve adapted well to Madrid. I’m definitely more relaxed here. This isn’t an attack on France, but it’s true, life in Madrid is calmer, less hectic than in Paris.”

The forward added that the move has helped him grow both as a person and as a player.

“I think that’s part of the evolution of a man and a player,” he continued. “I’ve managed to get myself back on track, to get my head and legs in the right place. But it’s only the start of the season, there’s still a lot to play for and much to prove.”

On the international stage, France tops Group D with six points from two matches. Mbappe is now just five goals shy of surpassing Olivier Giroud’s all-time record of 57 goals for Les Bleus.

With Giroud having retired following Euro 2024, Mbappe has a golden opportunity to etch his name further into French football history.