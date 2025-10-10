LeBron James to miss start of NBA 2025-26 season; here's why

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on Sep 29, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season due to sciatica, the team announced on Thursday. The 40-year-old will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks and is expected to remain sidelined until the end of October.



Before his latest setback, James had signed a new contract with the Lakers in June and was set to become the first player in NBA history to compete across 23 seasons.

However, the nerve issue will delay that milestone and force him to miss the first opening night of his career.

James had already missed recent preseason games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns earlier this month due to what the team described as “glute nerve irritation.”

“James has not taken part in preseason training and continues to receive treatment for the nerve issue,” the Lakers said in an official statement.

The four-time NBA champion and league’s all-time leading scorer is expected to miss all five of the team’s October games, including the season opener against Golden State on October 21.

This marks unfamiliar territory for James, who has never previously missed the start of a regular season in his 22-year career.

He currently sits on 1,562 career regular-season appearances, just 50 games shy of surpassing Celtics legend Robert Parish’s all-time record.

Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game, finishing sixth in the MVP voting.

The Lakers will now begin their campaign without their veteran leader, hoping to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference until his return.