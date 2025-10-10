Sourav Ganguly opens up on Shubman Gill’s appointment as India’s new ODI captain

ohit Sharma and Shubman Gill of India during a nets session at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 21, 2024 in Ranchi, India. - AFP

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the decision to hand young batter Shubman Gill the ODI captaincy, calling it a “fair move.”

Ganguly believes that Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain was likely made in consultation with the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup-winning skipper himself.

Gill, who recently led India to a 2-2 draw against England in his debut Test series as captain, will now take charge of the ODI side for the first time. His maiden assignment will be the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, with Shreyas Iyer named as vice-captain.

“I think it has been done in consultation with Rohit. From outside, I don’t know what’s inside, but somewhere down the line, I feel it’s a fair call. Rohit can keep playing, and in the meantime, you keep grooming a young captain. So, I really don’t see a problem in that,” Ganguly said.

India’s tour of Australia includes three ODIs followed by a five-match T20I series from October 29.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, appears to have made the decision with a long-term vision in mind, keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, when Rohit Sharma will be 40 and Virat Kohli 39.

“I’m sure Rohit must have been spoken to. So, I don’t think it’s a ‘sacking’ or anything. It must be a mutual discussion because Rohit has been an outstanding leader. In the last two years, he has won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. So, performance is not the issue. But looking ahead, by 2027 he’ll be 40, and that’s a big number in sport,” Ganguly noted.

Ganguly further emphasised that age and fitness will play key roles in determining the future of senior players like Rohit and Kohli.

“It depends on how fit they remain, how much cricket they play, and how consistent their performances are. It’s not easy to play just one format. Yes, IPL is there, but it’s only two months a year. They’ll need to play domestic cricket to stay in touch and maintain form,” he said.

The 53-year-old added that every athlete eventually faces this stage in their career, drawing parallels with global sporting legends.

“It happens to everyone, whether it’s Federer, Nadal, or Maradona. Everyone has to stop someday. There will be no exceptions, even for Gill when he gets close to 40 after scoring 12,000 or 13,000 runs. That’s the nature of sport,” he said.

The BCCI confirmed Gill’s appointment while announcing India’s squads for the Australia series, officially marking a transition in leadership in the ODI format.

Following the tour of Australia, India will return home to host South Africa for a series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Meanwhile, the men in blue began their Test season in dominant fashion, thrashing the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad, with Ravindra Jadeja starring with four wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 146 inside three days.