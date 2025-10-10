Sabalenka overcomes Rybakina to book Wuhan Open semi-final spot

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on October 10, 2025. — Reuters

WUHAN: Aryna Sabalenka extended her remarkable unbeaten streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina on Center Court on Friday, securing a semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula.



Sabalenka broke Rybakina’s serve in the eighth game with a blistering forehand winner, marking the 13th chapter in their high-profile rivalry, which includes the 2023 Australian Open final.

The world number one has already lifted the Wuhan title three times in 2018, 2019, and 2024, further solidifying her dominance at the event.

Despite a few late service errors, the top-ranked Belarusian maintained her composure to seal the win, improving her head-to-head record against Rybakina to 8-5. The victory also avenged her loss to the Kazakh player in Cincinnati earlier this year.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her form and appreciation for the crowd’s support, while also acknowledging the challenge that awaits her in the semi-final.

“She’s a great player, a very nice girl, and always tough to play against,” Sabalenka said about Pegula.

“We have a really huge history, always great battles, and I’m always excited to play her. She always pushes me to the limit. I’m super happy with my performance today, with the win, and with the support in the stadium.

I feel a really great connection with the Chinese fans. I feel at home every time I play here. Honestly, this winning run is crazy.”

Earlier in the day, Pegula battled back from a set down to defeat Czech Katerina Siniakova 2-6, 6-0, 6-3, earning her 50th win of the season and strengthening her bid to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals next month.

Including last year’s U.S. Open final, Sabalenka has won eight of her ten encounters against Pegula, setting the stage for another thrilling showdown in Wuhan.