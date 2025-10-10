Former Red Sox star Mike Greenwell dies at 62 after cancer battle

An undated picture of Mike Greenwell. — X/@TheTorontoSun

BOSTON: Mike Greenwell, a former Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder and longtime Lee County commissioner, passed away on Thursday at the age of 62 after battling medullary thyroid cancer. His wife, Tracy, confirmed that he died at 10:30 a.m. at Massachusetts General Hospital.



Greenwell publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in August. A native of Lee County, Florida, he later served as a county commissioner and remained deeply involved in his Fort Myers community.

Lee County officials mourned his passing, describing him as “a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County” and “a leader committed to finding meaningful solutions for his community.”

Nicknamed “The Gator,” Greenwell spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Red Sox from 1985 to 1996.

He hit .325 with 22 home runs and 119 RBIs in 1988, finishing second in the American League MVP voting that year.

A two-time All-Star and the 1988 Silver Slugger Award winner, Greenwell was known for his consistency and reliability at the plate.

Over his career, he drove in more than 70 runs seven times and batted at least .300 in five seasons. In 1,269 games, he finished with a .303 batting average, 130 home runs, and 726 RBIs.

The Red Sox expressed their sorrow over his passing, sharing condolences with his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell,” the team said in a statement on social media. “We send our love to the Greenwell family.”



Greenwell was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008, forever remembered as one of the most beloved players of his era.