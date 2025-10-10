Happ’s early blast propels Cubs to force Game 5 against Brewers

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field on Oct 9, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Ian Happ smashed a three-run homer in the first inning, powering the Chicago Cubs to a commanding 6-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and forcing a decisive Game 5 in the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on Thursday.



Happ, the Cubs’ longest-tenured player, set the tone early by launching his second home run of the series off Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, sending the Wrigley Field crowd into a frenzy.

Before that crucial swing, the veteran outfielder had gone just 2-for-21 in the postseason.

The Cubs’ offensive resurgence continued as Kyle Tucker and Michael Busch also went deep, with Busch hitting his third homer of the series in the eighth inning.

Matt Shaw contributed two singles and an RBI, while Nico Hoerner added three hits to bolster Chicago’s attack.

On the mound, the Cubs’ pitching staff combined for a three-hit shutout. Reliever Daniel Palencia earned the win, while starter Matt Boyd struck out six over 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Caleb Thielbar, Brad Keller, and Drew Pomeranz closed out the game with dominant relief work.

Reflecting on the crucial victory, Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Happ’s leadership and performance.

“I’m just so happy for Ian,” Counsell said. “It was great for him to have the playoff moment he deserves. That was a huge swing, a huge swing.”

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s offense faltered again, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Peralta surrendered three runs in four innings as the Brewers’ lineup managed only three runs across the last two games after winning the first two in Milwaukee.

The winner-take-all Game 5 will be held Saturday night in Milwaukee, with a spot in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) up for grabs.