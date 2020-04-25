Source: Cricket Taiwan

Renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has suggested that once cricket resumes the length of the pitch be reduced to 22yards in order to even out the edge batsmen would enjoy from bowlers not being able to shine the ball with saliva due to the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Keeping one side of the ball shiny and the other rough is an age-old practice in cricket as it aids the ball to swing. With that likely to be disallowed, Raja says bowlers will have to be accommodated in other ways.

“In all probability, players won’t be able to apply saliva or sweat to shine the ball which will mean that reverse swing will go out of the equation. This will consequently make Test cricket less attractive because reverse swing forms a very important part of a bowler’s armoury in this format,” he said in a YouTube video.

“The lack of reverse swing will disturb the balance between bat and ball and so we might have to go towards squeezing the size of the pitch. Maybe turn the pitch into 20 yards instead of 22 so that batting is not very easy."

READ: How coronavirus will change three sports habits

Cricket with coronavirus should be on smaller pitches: Ramiz Raja