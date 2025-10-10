Andrew McDonald speaks on Pat Cummins’ fitness issues ahead of Ashes series

Australia's Patrick Cummins (right) and head coach Andrew McDonald during a nets session at Lord's, London on Tuesday June 10th, 2025. - CA

MELBOURNE: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has expressed optimism that captain Pat Cummins will feature in the upcoming Ashes series despite lingering doubts over his fitness ahead of the opening Test in Perth, starting November 21.

Cummins, who has been recovering from lumbar bone stress in his lower back, underwent a scan earlier this week, with McDonald confirming on Friday that the results showed encouraging signs.

However, the skipper is yet to resume bowling, and with less than six weeks left before the first Test, his participation remains uncertain.

McDonald admitted that Cummins is “running out of time” to be fit for the series opener but said the team remains positive about his overall progress.

"We still aren't further advanced on whether he'll play the first Test," McDonald told reporters on Friday. "We are definitely running out of time around that. He's added some variables into his training. I think by this time next week, we'll be in a position where we're better informed to make a judgment around what that first Test match looks like.

According to McDonald, the medical staff have now introduced new elements to Cummins’ training, which had previously been limited to lower leg strength work.

The decision on whether he can progress to bowling, a key step toward his return, will be made next week.

"He's had a positive week, and so we'll just wait for that information to come in. Anyone that knows the nature of those injuries, you do add the variables in and it's about how you recover from adding the variables into your training. It's not as quick as everyone thinks it is. We look forward to a positive outcome next Friday and then making some decisions around what it looks like for the first Test match."

Even if Cummins is unable to take the field in Perth, McDonald is confident the fast bowler will play some part in the five-match series.

"I haven't really delved into what it looks like without him for five Test matches because the information and the week that he's had would suggest he's going to play some part as it sits right now," McDonald said.

"Can that change with new information when we start to add some more variables into his training? Could that go backwards? There is a possibility of that. And for those who have had lumbar bone stress, they would understand that it's a journey to add those variables in, how you pull up, recover, and that can ebb and flow a little bit across the rehab. So we'll just see how it plays out. At this stage there's no thinking that he will be ruled out for the whole series."

McDonald also indicated that Cummins could return even with a shortened preparation period, but emphasised the importance of managing the balance between readiness and risk.

"The biggest variable that we need to add in is bowling and if you looked at a reasonable time frame for Patty to get ready, we feel as though he can do a shortened preparation, unlike other bowlers that probably need a longer prep," McDonald said.

"But even if we were to shrink that prep down, we'd start to take on some risk around soft tissue [injuries], some skill readiness as well, making sure he's prepared to do the job there and then is it advantageous for us to get him up and running in a series even if he's a little bit underdone and grow throughout the series as well."

If Cummins is ruled out of the opening match, McDonald said Australia has the depth to cover his absence, with Scott Boland emerging as a strong candidate for a starting spot given his exceptional home record.

Other pace options include Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett. On the leadership front, McDonald confirmed that Steve Smith would captain the side if Cummins is unavailable.

"It's highly likely that Steve would be that the person that we turn to," McDonald said. "George Bailey would have to tick that one off. Steve's incredibly experienced. He's done a good job as recently as Sri Lanka, when Pat wasn't on that tour. So that's the person that we've turned to. I don't see that changing."

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster Ashes will get underway in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane.

The third Test is scheduled to be played in Adelaide, while the remaining two fixtures will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.