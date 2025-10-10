Pakistan's likely playing XI for first Test against South Africa

Pakistan players wait for the DRS to do its thing during the second Test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 26, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to face South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium starting from this Sunday with the team finalising the playing XI.

According to sources, the side is expected to feature two regular fast bowlers and two spinners.

The batting lineup is expected to include Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq as openers, followed by Shan Masood and captain Babar Azam to strengthen the top order.

In the middle order, Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are likely to play key roles.

In the spin department, Sajid Khan and 38-year-old Asif Afridi are strong contenders for inclusion, with interim head coach Azhar Mahmood reportedly backing Afridi to make his Test debut.

Mahmood has been particularly impressed with Afridi’s control and endurance, having observed him bowl long spells in the nets.

Among the fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi is certain to lead the pace attack, while the choice for the second pacer between Noman Ali and Khurram Shehzad remains under review.

Both Pakistan and South Africa will train at the Gaddafi Stadium this afternoon as preparations intensify for the opening Test.

The series carries added significance, marking the start of Pakistan’s new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign and the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years.

Following the first Test in Lahore, the second will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This series also marks South Africa’s first red-ball tour to Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts claimed a 2-0 series victory.

After the Tests, both teams will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, followed by a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad.

Pakistan's Likely XI For First South Africa Test: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi, Noman Ali/Khurram Shehzad.