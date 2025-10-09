Pakistan Cricket Board launches OTT platform

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced launching its own online streaming platform, “PCB Live,” offering fans direct access to live matches, exclusive content, and classic cricket archives.

According to the cricket board, the OTT platform has first been made available to fans in the United Kingdom (UK) through a web-based service, allowing them to live stream the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and South Africa.

A mobile version of the app will also be launched in the UK by the end of October, allowing users to access PCB Live on smartphones and smart devices.

The platform marks the PCB’s first-ever direct-to-consumer digital venture, designed to showcase both live and on-demand content — including international fixtures, select domestic tournaments, and archival footage of iconic Pakistan cricket moments.

Subscribers will have access to an expanding library of matches, highlights, documentaries, player interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. The upcoming tri-nation series between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcast through the new service.

Terming the launch a “momentous milestone,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board was committed to enhancing fan engagement through digital innovation.

“We are proud to launch our own OTT platform in an era where digital convenience shapes the fan experience. While PCB Live is starting in the UK, we will gradually expand its reach to other regions, ensuring that fans everywhere stay connected to Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said.

He added that “PCB Live” aims to bring Pakistan cricket “directly into the hands of passionate supporters,” combining nostalgia with real-time access to the team’s latest performances.