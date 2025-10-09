Moses Itauma called out by former WBO world champion

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Former WBO world champion Joseph Parker has called out Moses Itauma, saying if it all goes well against Fabio Wardley on October 25, he would be ready to take on the British sensation on December 13.

Parker is scheduled to fight undefeated Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) in a clash at London’s O2 Arena.

Parker won four in a row in 2024, but has slowed down after that, and the fight against Wardley is his second fight in 18 months. He stopped Martin Bakole at the beginning of the year.

The 33-year-old has said that if all goes well on October 25, he would be ready for the December 13 fight against Itauma.

“Fighting once a year is just not good enough,” Parker said.

“I want to fight as often as I can and if all goes well with Wardley on October 25, put me in the ring again at the end of the year.

“[Itauma] would be another fight that I would love to take. I'll take any fight. I'm not even in this boxing game to be taking my time and picking fights to fight.

“I will take any fight there is.”

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are Knockouts, will be headlining Queensberry’s December 13 show at Co-op Live Arena, Manchester.

However, his promoter Frank Warren has not been able to secure a credible opponent for the 20-year-old boxing sensation.

During a recent interview with The Ring, Warren revealed that people are asking for a lot of money to accept a fight against Itauma.

According to The Ring’s report, both Michael Hunter and David Adeleye are the front-runners to face Itauma, but Parker is happy to join the running too.