UEFA president picks Cristiano Ronaldo among all-time top three footballers

An undated photo of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/cristiano

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has picked Cristiano Ronaldo among the ‘top three best players of all time’ who have played football.

Ceferin was invited as the guest speaker at the first Portugal Football Summit that started on Wednesday and will end on October 11.

UEFA president hailed Ronaldo at the event as the biggest promoter of Portuguese football and Portugal.

“He is one of the biggest promoters of Portuguese football and Portugal. I have never seen such a competitive person. That's why he's struggling to stop,” Ceferin said.

Ceferin said that it will take two hours to cover the achievements of Ronaldo’s career and picked the legend among the top three players who have played the sport.

“He is amazing, we would need over two hours to cover what he has achieved over his career. He is one of the best players of all time for sure, certainly in the top three,” he added.

Ronaldo, who has won numerous awards in his career, was honoured with the Globo Prestigio Award at the event, celebrating his 22 years of service for Portugal at the international level.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Ors, five UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Nations League titles, and one European Championship trophy in his cabinet.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in 2023 and is still going strong there at 40 years old. He is 54 goals away from achieving an incredible milestone of 1000 goals.

Ronaldo has also become the first billionaire footballer in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to his lucrative contract with Al-Nassr.