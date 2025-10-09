Throwball champions crowned at inter-school, inter-college sports festival

A local schools' team poses for a picture during the inter-school and inter-college sports festival in Karachi on October 9, 2025. — Facebook/@WhalesCollege

KARACHI: Alpha College and Habib Girls were crowned the Throwball champions of the U19 boys and girls competition, respectively, at the ongoing inter-school and inter-college Whales Sports Festival 5.0 here on Thursday.

The under-19 boys throwball competition saw Alpha College and Credo College emerge as the top contenders. Alpha College defeated Whales College 2-0 in the semifinals, while Credo College narrowly beat TFS 2-1 to book their place in the final.

Alpha College ultimately claimed the title by defeating Credo College 2-0, showcasing skill and consistency throughout the tournament.

In the under-19 girls throwball event, Habib Girls and Highbrow College battled fiercely in the final after both teams advanced through tough semifinal matches.

Habib Girls earned their spot by defeating Happy Palace School 2-0, while Highbrow College edged past Alpha College 2-1.

In a closely fought final, Habib Girls emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Highbrow College, taking home the championship trophy.

In the under-17 boys futsal tournament, Credo School dominated the field, securing decisive victories throughout the competition. After impressive wins in the group stages, Credo overcame Headstart School 7-3 in the first semifinal.

Meanwhile, Happy Palace Grammar School edged past WHSS 3-2 in a tightly contested second semifinal.

Credo School then clinched the championship with a commanding 4-0 victory over Happy Palace Grammar School in the final.



The inter-school and inter-college festival will run until October 11 across different venues in Karachi.

Around 114 colleges and schools are participating in several sports, including cricket, football, futsal, basketball and tug of war.