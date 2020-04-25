Saleem Malik unwelcomed due to unexplained meetings post-ban: report

Former captain Saleem Malik will not be welcomed in Pakistan cricket and continue to remain a persona non grata until he responds to a notice served to him to explain a few of his meetings in the UK "after" he was banned for life from cricket in 2000 for his part in a match-fixing scandal of the 1990s - a source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

In 2008, Malik's ban was overturned by a court in Lahore but the PCB as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC) have refused to acknowledge it, with the former failing to entertain his candidacy for coaching positions on multiple occasions over the years.

Malik's forgotten case was recently rekindled by his former teammate Inzamam-ul-Haq, who described him as one of the best analytical minds, opening debate if Malik should be given a second chance like others.

A PCB source, however, has told Press Trust of India that the reason why Malik is being treated this way is not because of his past crimes but due to something else he has not given an explanation - the insinuation being that Malik had not learnt his lesson and was still mingling with corrupt elements even after the ban.

“Malik, to date, has not responded to the notice and that is why the PCB and ICC are not willing to give any clear statement on why Malik is not allowed to engage in any cricket activities,” the source is quoted as saying by the PCB.

“After the PCB banned him for life in 2000 on the recommendations of Justice (retd) Qayyum judicial commission, Malik had some meetings in the UK the transcripts of which were obtained by the ICC and which raised doubts over the purpose of these meetings.”

“The Board, with change of management, took it easy on Malik after the decision by the lower court but when the ICC brought the matter of the meetings to their notice, he is again persona non grata in Pakistan cricket circles."

