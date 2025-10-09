Djokovic terms Shanghai Masters conditions 'very challenging' after win over Bergs

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to the weather during his quarter final match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 9, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic made his feelings clear about ‘challenging’ playing conditions at the Shanghai Masters after his 6-3, 7-5 victory against Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

The Serb has reached a record 80th semifinal at the Masters 1000 level.

Djokovic had struggled in the extreme hot temperature of Shanghai so far; he vomited in the previous two matches of the tournament due to the hot weather, and was relieved after another tough outing in the brutal conditions.

Following his victory against Bergs, the Serbian tennis star reflected on the challenging conditions in the Shanghai Masters. According to him, it required a serious effort to reach the semifinal. He also gave credit to his young opponent for showing brilliant skills.

He further added that conditions are very difficult for all the players, and he is just trying to stay alive on the court.

"Pretty much everything. I'm just trying to stay alive, to be honest, on the court. First encounter with Bergs, great guy, obviously a lot of firepower in his game. At times I just tried to play an extra ball in the court, make him miss the ball. That's what happened,” Djokovic said.

"Should've closed out the match at 5-4, he played a good game and I was a little too passive. Just very challenging conditions these days for all the players. Just trying to stay alive on the court and glad to overcome this hurdle."

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player at the Shanghai Masters, winning the tournament four times and is two matches away from making his record more prominent.