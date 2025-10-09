WATCH: AI delivers live pitch report for India-South Africa Women’s World Cup match

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj presents picture report using Google’s Gemini AI tool before ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India. — X/@ICC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made its way to international cricket, debuting with a live pitch report for the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match between hosts India and South Africa here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Before the tenth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, former Indian captain Mithali Raj presented the pitch report alongside Google’s Gemini AI tool.

During the segment, Mithali used the Gemini Live feature on her phone, showing the pitch through her camera and asking the AI: “We’re at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam for a one-day match. The weather here is hot and humid — what do you think about this pitch?”

Gemini responded that the surface appeared smooth and batter-friendly, with little grass cover, adding that the warm and humid conditions would limit ball swing, possibly leading to a high-scoring contest.

Mithali then agreed with the AI’s assessment, saying it was indeed a good pitch for batting and that a run-fest could be expected.

Eventually, AI’s assessment of the surface turned out to be not all, but right as India scored 251 all out in 49.5 overs, as wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh’s blistering half-century recovered the home side from 153/7 in 40 overs.

Ghosh remained the top-scorer with a 77-ball 94, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

She also shared a crucial 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Sneh Rana, who made a handy contribution with a brisk 33 off 24 deliveries until falling victim to Marizanne Kapp in the 48th over.

Besides them, openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana were the other notable run-getters for the hosts, scoring 37 and 23, respectively.

Chloe Tryon led the bowling charge for South Africa with 3/32 in her 10 overs, followed by Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk and Kapp with two each, while Tumi Sekhukhune made one strike.