Aryna Sabalenka cruises into Wuhan Open quarterfinals

An undated picture of US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

WUHAN: US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning streak at the Wuhan Open, rolling it to 19 matches after defeating Liudmila Samsonova by 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter finals of the WTA 1000-level tournament here at Centre Court on Thursday.

The top-ranked Belarusian has already won titles at Wuhan in 2018, 2019 and 2024.

World No. 1 took 1 hour and 15 minutes to defeat No. 16 seed Samsonova. She has extended her active winning streak to eight matches.

She has now won three straight matches, all in straight sets, in the last 14 months after losing two of her first three encounters with Samsonova in 2022 and 2023.

The match between Czechia's Linda Noskova and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will decide Sabalenka's opponent in the quarterfinals.

Rybakina, making her first appearance in Wuhan since reaching the 2019 quarterfinals on her debut, returned to that stage for a second time with her third win in as many meetings with Noskova.

Sabalenka has shown great strength earlier in a three-set win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova, World number 68 in the round of 32.

On the other side of the main event, Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated fellow American Hailey Baptiste with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) seventh match point to reach the third round in the Wuhan Open here at Centre Court on Wednesday.

American Coco Gauff, who lost to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova in the China Open semifinals last week, was supposed to play Zhang Shuai in the night matches, while Iga Swiatek was supposed to play Belinda Bencic.