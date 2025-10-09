Son of boxing legend Arturo Gatti dies at 17

An undated picture of Arturo Gatti Jr. — Instagram/arturogattijr

The World Boxing Association (WBA) on Wednesday confirmed the sad news of the death of Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of late boxing icon and Hall of Famer Arturo Gatti.

International media reports state that he was discovered dead in a flat, and preliminary findings point to hanging as the cause of death.

Authorities have not yet issued an official autopsy or confirmed the circumstances surrounding his death.

World Boxing Association expresses sorrow over the death of Arturo Gatti Jr., recognising the tragedy of a young life.

"The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr. His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on -- now reunited with his legendary father among the stars," the organisation stated.

As an amateur boxer hoping to compete in the Olympics before going pro, Gatti Jr. aimed to emulate his late father.

In July 2009, Gatti Sr., 37, was discovered dead in a Brazilian hotel under suspicious circumstances.

After Brazilian police declared Rodrigues' death to be a homicide, he was first prosecuted with murder.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also expressed condolences on the passing of Gatti Jr, adding that the entire boxing community is mourning and praying for him and sympathy to the Gatti family.

"The World Boxing Council and the global community of our sport join in prayer for the profound loss of Arturo Gatti Jr. at the age of 17. May God rest his soul and help his family find peace," Sulaiman said.