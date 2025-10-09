‘Age is just a number’: Azhar Mahmood defends Asif Afridi’s inclusion in Test squad

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood (left) and spinner Asif Afridi. - PCB

Lahore: Interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood has defended the selection of uncapped spinner Asif Afridi in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, starting in Lahore on October 12, amid criticism over the player’s inclusion.

Speaking to the media, Mahmood highlighted Afridi’s consistent performances in domestic cricket and stressed that the selection panel considered his potential and recent form while finalising the squad.

“He’s part of the team from our 16-member squad. Initially, we announced 18 players and then trimmed it down to 16, so he’s very much part of our main squad. He’s not here just as a net bowler,” Mahmood said.

“I don’t understand the objections. Look at his performances over the past two years: he took 53 wickets last year and 27 this year. A bowler with 80 wickets in domestic cricket clearly deserves a chance. Age is just a number. What matters is the ability to take 20 wickets in a match, and Asif is a talented bowler with a bright future. He may not have played international cricket yet, but he has proven himself domestically,” he added.

When questioned about the presence of white-ball head coach Mike Hesson in the Test training camp, Mahmood clarified the working dynamic.

“I am the head coach for red-ball cricket, and Mike Hesson is the head coach for white-ball cricket. His input with the players is important, especially with the upcoming ODI and T20I series. There’s nothing unusual — both of us are working together to move Pakistan cricket forward,” he said.

The 50-year-old also highlighted Pakistan’s unique position heading into the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

“This is the first match of the World Test Championship where our players are actively playing cricket. Previously, our players participated in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, county cricket, or even the Asia Cup. This is the first time we are entering Championship Test matches while being in full playing rhythm,” Mahmood explained.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s upcoming international commitments and the strategies the team plans to employ, he stressed the importance of capitalising on home conditions to build momentum for the season ahead.

“We have six Test matches at home, and like other teams around the world, we need to maximise our home advantage. The approach we adopted last year, especially under Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy, worked well for us. If we can win all six home Tests, we then have series in Bangladesh and the West Indies. There’s a real opportunity ahead, and we intend to make the most of it,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the left-arm spinner has played 57 first-class matches, claiming 198 wickets at an economy of 2.92. His tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls.

Afridi was also the stand-out performer in the recently concluded Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26, where he represented FATA Region.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 33 wickets in five matches at an economy of 2.33.

For the unversed, the upcoming series holds special significance as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years and marks the beginning of Pakistan’s new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts secured a 2-0 victory.

Following the Tests, both teams will contest a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the opening match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two in Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan squad for South Africa Tests: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.