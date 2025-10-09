Ameesh Manek set to join Manchester United as director of football operations

An undated photo of Brentford’s chief operating officer Ameesh Manek. — Threads

Manchester United are set to appoint Brentford’s chief operating officer, Ameesh Manek, as their new director of football operations at Old Trafford, the club confirmed in the news earlier on Wednesday.

Manek replaces Nick Cox, who departed in June to become technical director at Everton, after spending eight years at United.

As director of football operations, Manek will oversee travel, security, training facilities, staff management and infrastructure as part of United’s efforts to overhaul the club’s day-by-day management structure.

He originally joined Brentford as director of business operations before being promoted to chief operating officer in July 2024.

At Brentford, his role was primarily focused on administration, but his United position is expected to involve a broader focus on football operations for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Manek’s appointment marks the latest addition to United’s growing leadership group.

Earlier, United spent several weeks negotiating Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer, after the forward enjoyed his best season to date last term.

United’s well-documented pursuit of Mbeumo concluded when the Cameroonian winger joined the club in a £ 1.71 million transfer.

However, his first return to Brentford proved forgettable, with United losing 3-1 in London less than a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Brentford has undergone sweeping changes this season.

Alongside Mbeumo, captain Christian Norgaard departed for Arsenal, while Yoane Wissa joined Newcastle on deadline day.

In recent months, United have made several key executive appointments, including Stephen Torpey, who was also at Brentford, to be academy director.