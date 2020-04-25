The now-retired Sana Mir is widely regarded as Pakistan's greatest, or at least the most famous cricketer.

Here are the major highlights of her illustrious career:

• Made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh in Lahore in November 2019.

• In 120 ODIs, she took 151 wickets and scored 1,630 runs

• With 151 ODI wickets, she shares fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies. The list is headed by India’s Jhulan Goswami

• In October 2018, she peaked to number-one on ICC Women’s Rankings for ODI Bowlers

• She is one of the nine women cricketers to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. The list is headed by Lisa Sthalekar of Australia

• Made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in May 2009, while her last T20I was against Bangladesh in Lahore in October 2019

• In 106 T20Is, she took 89 wickets and scored 802 runs

• Captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 45, and 65 T20Is, winning 26 and losing 36

• Captained Pakistan at two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016)

• Named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade

• Along with Mithali Raj, included in ICC Women’s Committee as players’ representative

• She is currently ranked 9th and 41st in the ICC’s ODI and T20I bowlers’ lists, respectively. She is 10th and 23rd ranked all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is, respectively

• Won 2010 and 2014 Asian Games gold with the Pakistan national women’s cricket team

Sana Mir's career in highlights