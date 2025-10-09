Ferrari chairman hopeful for team’s comeback amid dismal form

This collage of photos shows Ferrari chairman John Elkann (left), driver Lewis Hamilton (centre) and Charles Leclerc. — Reuters

Ferrari chairman John Elkann is hopeful that the Italian team will be back on the winning track despite the team's dwindling form in F1.

Ferrari hired a seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, at the start of the season to bring experience to their side.

However, the change did not work for the Scuderia, and after 18 races of the campaign, the outfit has yet to win a first race.

McLaren has been the dominant side so far with winning its second consecutive constructors' title, and their drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, are leading the standings in first and second position, respectively.

Meanwhile, Red Bull and Mercedes have also impressed with some victories thanks to Max Verstappen and George Russell, while Ferrari have managed to finish five times on the podium and Hamilton has yet to secure a place in the top three.

Despite having a tough time at the grid, Ferrari chairman John Elkann believes that his team will make a comeback soon and has come up with words filled with optimism.

"I am committed to ensuring that every decision we make strengthens Ferrari's uniqueness. I am committed to our people, whose talent and dedication are the greatest guarantee for our future," Elkann said.

"I am committed to our beloved Ferraristi, who entrust us with their dreams. And I am committed to our loyal fans, eager to see us win in F1, just as we are winning in Endurance. And it is with pride that we have brought home the Le Mans trophy after three consecutive victories."

In the ongoing season, Fred Vasseur-led team, currently third behind Mercedes and one place ahead of Red Bull, is fighting for second place.