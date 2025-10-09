Lorenzo Musetti apologises to Chinese fans after using offensive remarks

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his round of 32 match against Italy's Luciano Darderi at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 6, 2025. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday urged the chair umpire during his Shanghai Masters match to stop spectators from ‘coughing’ between his serves, after facing similar fan behaviour in Beijing.

Musetti courted controversy during last month’s China Open clash with Frenchman Giovannin Mpetshi Perricard, when he remarked that Chinese fans were ‘always coughing’.

The latest incident occurred during Musetti’s fourth-round meeting with Canadian star Felix Auger Aliassime in Shanghai, when some fans were heard coughing loudly and seemingly deliberately, while the Italian served in the second round.

Musetti was visibly frustrated by the interruptions. During his match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Beijing, he had already shown irritation over similar coughing in the crowd. After losing his serve to go 2-5 down, he told the umpire, Adel Nour.

"Come on, (it happens on) every point," he said.

After using these kinds of remarks, Musetti admitted he spoke harshly out of frustration.

"I understand a few times ... I made a mistake, OK, but this is not possible every point. It's too much. Say something,” Musetti said.

The 23-year-old went on to lose the match 6-4, 6-2.

Following his outburst in Beijing, Musetti posted an apology message on Instagram.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for what I said in frustration during my match," he wrote.

He clarified that his comments were aimed only at a few individuals, who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing play, not at Chinese fans as a whole.

"My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing the play. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people,” Musseti explained.

Mussetti added that his reaction came in a moment of stress and tension during the second tiebreak.

"It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second C but still, this is no excuse at all," he stated.

Musseti is not the only one who faced criticism for comments about Chinese fans.

Earlier, an American player, Taylor Townsend, also apologised for disparaging remarks she made about Chinese food and culture ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup final in Shenzhen last month.

Moreover, Magda Linette and Paula Badosa had also faced criticism for their comments and actions during their time in China.

Although, despite being criticised and having lost the tiebreak, Musetti eventually won the match.