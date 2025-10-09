Ratcliffe ready to support Amorim for three years

This collage of photos shows Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe (left) and coach Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that he is ready to give Ruben Amorim three years to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe appointed Amorim last November, following Erik ten Hag's departure, but so far the Portuguese coach has struggled to put United on the winning ways, winning only 10 of his 34 Premier League matches in charge.

United endured their worst campaign last season, finishing 15th, which was their worst since 1973–74, when they were relegated.

Amorim’s side was also beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, leaving them without European football for the ongoing season.

And the latest was their exit from the League Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town in August 2025.

But Ratcliffe has come out in Amorim’s support, issuing a statement in which he compared the Portuguese coach with Sir Alex Ferguson, who also struggled in the early years of his reign.

"I remember the clamouring for Alex Ferguson to be fired in his first two years," Ratcliffe said.

"You look at (Mikel) Arteta at Arsenal. He had a miserable time for the first couple of years.

"We're results-driven at the end of the day, but we have to be patient and we have to see through the results. I think there's lots of good things at Manchester United. We have to be patient and we have a long-term plan. It isn't a light switch.

"Ruben needs to demonstrate that he's a great coach over three years."