Former Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo passes away at 69

Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo before the match on June 16, 2025. — Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Former Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer, the club confirmed on Thursday.



Due to his illness, Russo had stepped down from his daily managerial duties and had been receiving home care following several hospital stays in recent months.

Despite his declining health, he remained connected with the team and stayed in close contact with the club’s leadership and his coaching colleagues.

Before leading Boca Juniors to the Club World Cup earlier this year, Russo had three spells as the club’s manager, notably guiding them to the Copa Libertadores title in 2007 and the Argentine championship in 2020.

In a statement, Boca Juniors paid tribute to their late coach, saying Russo “leaves an indelible mark on our club and will always be remembered for his joy, warmth, and dedication.”

Boca and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani also expressed his sorrow on Instagram, praising Russo’s strength and spirit.

“Thank you, Miguel, for showing us all such an important value called ‘courage,’” Cavani wrote.

Beyond Argentina, Russo’s managerial career spanned several countries, including Alianza Lima, Cerro Porteno, Millonarios, Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Universidad de Chile, Salamanca (Spain), and Morelia (Mexico).

As a player, Russo enjoyed a distinguished career with Estudiantes, making over 400 appearances and winning two national titles with the club.