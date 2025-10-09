Saliba confident France can dominate Argentina and Spain at next World Cup

Arsenal's William Saliba reacts against Sporting CP in Champions League on November 26, 2024. — Reuters

PARIS: France centre-back William Saliba expressed confidence that his side can take on and even dominate reigning world champions Argentina and European champions Spain at next year’s World Cup.

France ended the 2022 World Cup as runners-up after losing to Argentina on penalties in one of the most thrilling finals in the tournament’s history.

Spain, meanwhile, emerged as one of the strongest teams in recent years, winning the European Championship last year after defeating France in the semifinals.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, Saliba said his team is confident and determined to perform strongly in the upcoming tournament.

Acknowledging the success of Spain and Argentina, the Arsenal defender said France is not afraid to face them again and hopes to take revenge on the biggest stage.

“The World Cup is eight months away. Spain and Argentina have won the last two major competitions, that’s true. But we’re not afraid of them. I hope we qualify and get our revenge at the World Cup,” Saliba said.

With six points from two games, France currently leads Group D in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

After hosting Azerbaijan, who sit at the bottom of the group, at the Parc des Princes, Les Bleus will travel to Reykjavik to face second-placed Iceland three days later.

Saliba, who missed France’s opening qualifiers against Iceland and Ukraine due to injury, is eager to make his mark as he looks to earn his 29th cap for Les Bleus.