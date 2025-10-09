Kwena Maphaka ruled out of Pakistan tour, replacements announced

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during game two in the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Darwin, Australia. - AFP

South African fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the upcoming white ball tour of Pakistan and the one off T20I against Namibia due to a hamstring strain.

Ottneil Baartman has been named as Maphaka’s replacement for the Namibia T20I, scheduled for October 11, and has also been included in the squad for the three match T20I series against Pakistan later this month.

Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams, who was already part of the T20I squad, has been added to the ODI squad for the Pakistan tour.

Maphaka sustained the injury while representing Lions in a four day domestic fixture against Western Province at Newlands last week. He bowled 5.5 overs in the first innings before leaving the field with hamstring discomfort.

Although an initial scan showed no major damage and he returned to take the new ball in the second innings, where his spell of 3 for 26 in ten overs helped Lions secure an innings and 134 run victory, follow up medical evaluations revealed a more serious issue.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that “subsequent scans and medical assessments revealed a grade 1 to 2 hamstring injury, and he will undergo rehabilitation for the next four weeks.”

South Africa’s tour of Pakistan begins with two Tests from October 12, followed by three T20Is starting October 28, and concludes with a three match ODI series ending on November 8.

It is pertinent to mention that the 19-year-old has represented South Africa in three ODIs, taking five wickets, and in 13 T20Is, where he has claimed 15 wickets.

South Africa squad for Namibia T20I

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams and Ottneil Baartman.

South Africa squad for Pakistan T20Is

David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams and Ottneil Baartman.

South Africa squad for Pakistan ODIs

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.