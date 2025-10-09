Raza names Pakistan pacer in dream T20I XI, picks former captain among top all-rounders

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe reacts after a delivery during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 Super 6 match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Queen’s Sports Club on July 02, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. - ICC

Zimbabwe’s T20I captain and star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has included Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in his all-time T20I XI while naming former captain Shahid Afridi among his top five all-rounders of all time.

During a recent interview on a local sports platform, Raza selected Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma as his openers, with the Indian skipper also leading his dream XI.

The middle order featured Nicholas Pooran, who was assigned wicketkeeping duties, alongside former South African captain AB de Villiers and hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen.

Raza’s lineup also included three versatile all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja and Rashid Khan, providing balance to both batting and bowling departments.

Completing the eleven were the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc, forming a formidable bowling attack.

Moreover, the 39-year-old was also asked to name his top five all-rounders of all time, where he included former captain Shahid Afridi among the big names.

“Jacques Kallis, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Ravindra Jadeja, and DJ Bravo,” Raza stated.

Sikandar Raza's all-time T20 XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc.