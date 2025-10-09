PHF clears pending daily allowances to players and officials

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has cleared all outstanding dues under daily allowances for players, officials and employees after facing criticism over payment delays.

According to a statement, the PHF has fully settled the daily allowances and dues of players from the senior, junior and under-18 teams, as well as federation officials and staff.

PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti confirmed that advance payments have also been made to members of the junior team traveling to Malaysia for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup, ensuring they can concentrate solely on their performance without financial distractions.

“We have addressed all financial matters on a priority basis. Alhamdulillah, all players and officials have now received their payments,” said Mir Tariq Bugti.

“However, there might be a delay in transferring payments to those players who do not have accounts in Habib Bank Limited (HBL),” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that during the recent FIH Nations Cup, several players including the team captain voiced concerns through social media and news outlets regarding unpaid dues.

Following these reports, the PHF took immediate action to resolve the issue and clear all pending payments.

PHF President Bugti expressed optimism that the players would now perform with renewed focus and enthusiasm in upcoming international events.

Earlier, the federation had come under scrutiny for neglecting the issue of unpaid daily allowances while it was busy finalising arrangements with the government for the upcoming FIH Pro Hockey League.

Each player was entitled to an international daily allowance of PKR 30,000, amounting to nearly PKR 500,000 per tour.

However, players had complained that they received only domestic allowances at a reduced rate of PKR 2,500 per day instead of the standard PKR 3,000.

The delay sparked frustration among players who were struggling to manage household expenses.

“It was difficult to make ends meet on domestic allowances alone. We remained committed to representing Pakistan, but we also had families to support,” players expressed.

The prolonged financial uncertainty even pushed some players to explore alternative opportunities, including overseas leagues and tournaments. “What could players do? Life had to go on, and we had to grab any chance to play abroad,” they added.

Acknowledging the grievances, Bugti admitted that the federation had been facing severe financial constraints.

“We informed the players before the Nations Cup that we were exhausting our savings to send the team. At that time, we didn’t have the funds. However, the international daily allowance of PKR 30,000 per day would be paid once finances improved,” he explained.

The resolution of dues marks a significant relief for Pakistan’s hockey players, who had been uncertain about their future amid growing financial challenges within the sport.