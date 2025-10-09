Jeff Hoffman shines as Blue Jays defeat Yankees to secure ALCS spot

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman celebrates getting the last out to win the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Oct 8, 2025. — Reuters

BRONX: Jeff Hoffman delivered a stellar four-out save as the Toronto Blue Jays secured their spot in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.



In what was effectively a bullpen game, the Blue Jays used eight pitchers to stifle the Yankees’ offense. Hoffman closed out the contest with poise, sealing Toronto’s place in the next round.

George Springer played a decisive role with a game-winning sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in the opening run with a single off Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler.

Nathan Lukes also contributed with a key RBI as the Blue Jays took control of the game early and never looked back.

Toronto will now host Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday against either the Seattle Mariners or the Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, in the other AL Division Series, the Tigers evened their matchup against the Mariners at two games apiece, powered by home runs from Riley Greene, Javier Báez, and Gleyber Torres. Seattle starter Bryce Miller allowed two runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

In the National League Division Series, the Chicago Cubs avoided elimination with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s two-run single capped a four-run first inning for Chicago. Jake Bauers led Milwaukee’s response with an RBI single in the fourth and a solo homer in the seventh to narrow the deficit.

Elsewhere, Kyle Schwarber’s two home runs powered the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.