Phillies stay alive as Schwarber powers win over Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 8, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Kyle Schwarber’s explosive batting display, featuring two home runs, propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.



Facing elimination after dropping their first two home games, the Phillies came alive offensively.

Schwarber, who began the game 0 for 8 in the series, sparked a three-run fourth inning with a towering 455-foot blast that left Dodger Stadium, becoming only the seventh player ever to do so.

The Phillies added two more runs in the same inning and never looked back.

Schwarber struck again with another homer during a five-run eighth inning. J.T. Realmuto also went deep, while Trea Turner contributed a strong 3 for 5 performance with two RBIs.

Timely hits from Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped Philadelphia seal the crucial win and force a Game 4.

On the mound, Ranger Suarez and Aaron Nola combined to limit the Dodgers to just one run through seven innings. Suarez was solid, allowing one run on five hits over five innings.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto surrendered three runs over four innings, while veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw, possibly making his final career appearance, gave up five runs in two innings of relief.

Tommy Edman drove in both of the Dodgers’ runs, including a solo homer, while Shohei Ohtani continued to struggle, going 0 for 5 and dropping to 1 for 14 in the series.

The Dodgers still lead the best of five series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Thursday in Los Angeles.