Mitchell Starc joins Babar Azam’s Sydney Sixers for BBL 15

Mitchell Starc (left) sends down a delivery as Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam looks on during the first one-day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 4, 2024. - AFP

Australia’s pace maestro Mitchell Starc is set to make a long-awaited return to the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), marking his first appearance for the franchise in nearly 11 years.

The Sixers announced the news on social media with the caption: “After 11 seasons, Mitch Starc is back in magenta. He’s expected to link up with the squad following the Ashes series.”

Starc last featured for the Sixers in the 2014–15 BBL season (BBL 04). Over his BBL career, he has played 10 matches, taking 20 wickets at an impressive average of 14.85 and an economy rate of 7.92.

His return adds firepower to a star-studded lineup that includes Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood, making the Sixers one of the most formidable teams this season.

The BBL 15 will kick off on December 14 with a blockbuster clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium, a meeting of two of the league’s most successful franchises.

The match will also feature Pakistan’s batting sensation Babar Azam, making his debut for the Sixers, adding further excitement to the season opener.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s presence in the BBL continued to grow. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the first overall pick in the BBL 15 Draft, with Brisbane Heat securing his services under the platinum category.

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan was picked by Melbourne Renegades, marking his BBL debut.

Haris Rauf was retained by Melbourne Stars, where he had claimed 36 wickets in 22 matches since joining the franchise in 2019.

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain, represented Sydney Thunder, his fourth BBL franchise after stints with Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Hasan Ali joined Adelaide Strikers, making his first appearance in the league and adding to his international T20 experience in the LPL, BPL and CPL.