West Indies announce squads for Bangladesh white-ball series

ST. JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for the second half of October.

Young batter Ackeem Auguste has earned his maiden ODI call-up, replacing Evin Lewis, who has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Khary Pierre, who made his Test debut earlier this month against India in Ahmedabad, returns to the ODI squad as the third spinner alongside Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Roston Chase.

Alick Athanaze also makes a comeback, having last featured in an ODI in December 2024.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement over the inclusion of young talent Ackeem Auguste, highlighting the importance of nurturing emerging players within the West Indies setup.

"The selection of Ackeem reflects the pathway Cricket West Indies is creating for our emerging players who have shown the qualities to perform at the international level," head coach Daren Sammy said in a CWI statement.

"He is a player for the future, one who has progressed from Under-15s to the senior level, and another Academy graduate to feature in an international squad this year," he added.

Both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph return to international action after missing the Test tour of India due to injuries. Motie, too, sat out the India series as West Indies managed his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Sammy also expressed confidence in the young players selected for the Bangladesh tour, emphasising the importance of building a strong talent pipeline for the future.

"The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the World Cup," Sammy said.

"Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event."

In the T20I squad, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo have been included.

Jangoo serves as a backup to captain Shai Hope, while Simmonds’ inclusion comes on the back of an impressive CPL 2025 season, where he claimed 13 wickets for Barbados Royals and bagged 4 for 15 in only his second T20I against Nepal last month.

Ahead of the Bangladesh tour, Motie, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Auguste, and Jangoo will undergo a preparatory camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy to get accustomed to subcontinent conditions.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe highlighted the importance of early preparation and exposure to subcontinent conditions for the team’s long-term success.

“With the 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner, it’s important for our players to gain exposure in these conditions,” said Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket.

“The camp will focus on acclimatisation, skill enhancement, and tactical development to prepare them for both the Bangladesh series and next year’s World Cup,” he added.

The West Indies tour of Bangladesh begins with three ODIs in Dhaka on October 18, 21, and 23, followed by three T20Is in Chattogram on October 27, 29, and 31.

West Indies ODI squad

Shai Hope (capt), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies T20I squad

Shai Hope (capt), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Ramon Simmonds.

West Indies tour of Bangladesh schedule