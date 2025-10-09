Star-studded commentary panel announced for Pakistan-South Africa series

ICC commentator Shaun Pollock during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on October 12 in Lahore.

The panel will feature former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock, who toured Pakistan in 1997 and 2003 and played five Tests here.

He will be joined by former Pakistan Test captains Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis and former Test cricketer Bazid Khan.

The Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, will also feature PCB’s PitchSide Studio, hosted by Zainab Abbas, offering expert analysis during pre- and post-match shows.

For the three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi and Lahore, followed by a three-match ODI series at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja will be joined by former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz.

From South Africa, JP Duminy and Vernon Philander will provide expert commentary for the white-ball series, set to take place from October 28 to November 8.

Zainab Abbas will continue as presenter for the white-ball series.

It is pertinent to mention that the first Test will be held at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

Following the Tests, Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 30 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning six matches, South Africa 17, and seven ending in draws.

Pakistan's Test squad: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa's Test Squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.