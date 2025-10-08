QEAT: Naseem’s five-for puts Lahore Whites in control against Islamabad

Lahore Whites' Naseem Shah poses for a picture after the third day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Islamabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on October 8, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Test pacer Naseem Shah’s five-wicket haul helped Lahore Whites bowl out Islamabad for a modest total on the penultimate day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Islamabad resumed their first innings from 91/1 through Shamyl Hussain and Rizwan Ali on the third day, but could add 165 more to their overnight score for the remaining nine wickets and eventually got bowled out for a modest 256 in 76.4 overs.

Shamyl remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 86 off 152 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries. Lower-order batters Musa Khan (35) and Haris Rauf (34) were the other notable run-getters.

Naseem led the bowling charge for Lahore Whites with a five-wicket haul, conceding just 34 runs in 16 overs. He was supported by brother Ubaid Shah, who bagged two, while Aamir Jamal, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Ali Jnr chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Lahore Whites had amassed 152/3 in 33 overs with Hussain Talat and Agha unbeaten on 32 and 28, respectively. The duo will resume their response on the final day with a 104-run deficit to counter.

For Islamabad, Haris Rauf, Nasratullah and Musa Khan could pick up a wicket apiece on the third day.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Multan’s Aamer Yamin dismantled FATA’s batting unit with a five-wicket haul, booking it for 273 in 92.4 overs despite half-centuries from Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Haseebullah and Mohammad Wasim Khan.

Sarwar top-scored for FATA with a 120-ball 80, followed by Haseebullah with 63, while Wasim contributed 53.

Opening batter Mohammad Farooq (25) and captain Khushdil Shah (18) were the other batters to amass double figures for FATA.

Yamin returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/48 in 18.4 overs, followed by Mohammad Ismail’s 2/92, while Kashif Ali, Ali Usman and Arafat Minhas made one scalp apiece.

In response, Multan were 88/3 in 31 overs, trailing by 185 runs, at the conclusion of the third day’s play with Imran Rafiq and Ali Usman, unbeaten on seven and one, respectively.

Skipper Zain Abbas remained the top-scorer for Multan with a 78-ball 47, comprising six boundaries.

For FATA, Shahid Aziz bagged two wickets, while Zahid Mehmood claimed one on the penultimate day of the first-round QEAT match.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, top-order batter Mohammad Ammar’s century helped Bahawalpur pile up a mammoth total of 399 all out in 95.3 overs on the third day of their first-round QEAT match against the home side, Abbottabad.

Ammar resumed his innings from an overnight score of 30 and went on to smash a brisk century. He top-scored for the visitors with 105 off 144 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and two sixes.

His efforts were backed by number eight batter Muhammad Imran, who made a vital contribution with a 59-ball 66, while skipper Saifullah Bangash made an anchoring 48.

For the home side, Israr Hussain, Mohammad Adil and Shahnawaz Dahani took three wickets each, while Khalid Usman made one strike.

In response, Abbottabad were 23/0 in seven overs, trailing by a mammoth 376 runs, at the end of the third day’s play.

Openers Yasir Khan and Shahzaib Khan, unbeaten on 17 and four, respectively, will resume Abbottabad’s response on the final day.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Faisalabad finished day three at 198/4 in 52 overs in response to Karachi Blues’ 477 all out.

Faisalabad got off to a dismal start to their innings as they had been reduced to 88/4 before Hasan Raza and skipper Muhammad Irfan Khan launched an astounding recovery.

The duo put together an unbeaten 110-run partnership for the fifth wicket as both scored half-centuries.

Raza and Irfan, unbeaten on 73 and 78, respectively, will resume Faisalabad’s response on the final day as they still trail Karachi Blues by 279 runs.

For Karachi Blues, Mushtaq Ahmed led the way with three wickets, while Muhammad Umar made one scalp on the penultimate day.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 346/5 through centurion Danish Aziz and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

The duo carried on the momentum from the previous day and added 104 more to their overnight partnership, which helped Karachi Blues breach the 450-run mark.

Danish remained the top-scorer with a monumental 155 off 231 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and four sixes, while Ghori made 83 from 120 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

For Faisalabad, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Faham-ul-Haq claimed three wickets each, followed by Shehzad Gul with three, while Atiq-ur-Rehman made one scalp.

Meanwhile, the remaining first-round QEAT match between Sialkot and Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium continued to be affected by the rain as only 49 overs were possible on the third day after the first two days were completely washed out.

Opting to bat first, Peshawar were 154/4 at the end of day’s play, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Adil Amin unbeaten on 21 and 13, respectively.

The home side got off to a dismal start to their innings as their openers, Sahibzada Farhan (four) and Maaz Sadaqat (12), were dismissed cheaply.

Following the early debacle, Israrullah and Waqar Ahmed stabilised the innings with a 69-run partnership for the third wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Waqar remained the top-scorer with a 93-ball 67, while Israrullah made 32 off 67 deliveries.

For Sialkot, skipper Amad Butt bagged two wickets, while Mohammad Ali and Mehran took one apiece.