WWE re-signs Santos Escobar: report

An undated photo of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (right). — Instagram/escobarwwe

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has re-signed Santos Escobar two days after his contract expired, and he was believed to be a free agent, international media reported on Wednesday.

PWInsider report has confirmed that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is officially back with the company after it was speculated that he had left the promotion, and it was a final decision.

The report further noted that the WWE addressed all his creative concerns, and a new, significantly bigger deal than the original deal which was on the table was agreed.

It was believed that Escobar was not happy with his job in the company; he wanted to be part of the stories on WWE TV, and money was a secondary thing for him.

However, after it emerged that he had signed a new contract, it seems like WWE has been able to put all his worries to bed.

His departure was a point of debate for quite some time, and speculation had already begun about his move to WWE rival promotion AEW.

The Chaotic situation began on Monday, October 6, when his contract with the company expired and his profile on the WWE website was promptly moved to the alumni section.

Following that, he made a post on social media with a caption ‘Palante’, Spanish for ‘onward’, all of which indicated that his exit was sure.

During his WWE career, Escobar unmasked, created the successful Legado Del Fantasma faction and remained the NXT Cruiserweight Champion for over 300 days.