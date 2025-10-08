Tyson Fury's promoter provides major update on heavyweight’s comeback

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren has provided a major update on the heavyweight’s comeback, British media reported on Wednesday.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, following a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Before that, Fury had been unbeaten and defeated the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, and twice knocked out Deontay Wilder, before drawing with him in the first fight of their epic trilogy.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh, in the first week of July, announced that Fury is expected to come out of retirement and will return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also announced he is planning to return in April next year. The Brit shared a poster on Instagram with the caption: "April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. contact spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets."

And while that has yet to be rubber-stamped, the British boxer’s promoter, Warren, has repeated Fury’s desire to make a comeback to the ring and feel the gloves again in 2026.

“I spoke to him last week. He said that he's going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it,” Warren told DAZN.

“He's had a very busy year this year. He's obviously not had a fight this year, but as we've all seen, he's had his documentary. He's been filming with Netflix for his 'At Home with the Furys' series.

“He's also got another documentary that he's finishing off, plus other things he wants. I mean, he's told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we'll sit down and see.”