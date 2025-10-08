Pakistan captain Fatima wants batters to play long knocks after Australia defeat

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gestures during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana stressed the need for the batters to play ‘long’ knocks following their 107-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to field first, the Nashra Sandhu-led Pakistan’s bowling attack ran through Australia’s top and middle orders and had reduced them to 76/7 in 21.1 overs.

The Green Shirts, however, could not carry on the momentum as Beth Mooney’s gutsy century powered Australia to a formidable total of 221/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit could only yield 114 before being bowled out in 36.3 overs, succumbing to their third consecutive defeat in the mega event.

Reflecting on her team’s performance, the Pakistan captain acknowledged that they were all over Australia in the first 20 overs, but Mooney’s grit caused a dip in their energy, which ultimately allowed the holders to amass a defendable total and register a comprehensive victory to surge to the top of the standings.

“We were on top after 20 overs in the first innings. After that, Beth Mooney played well and our girls' energy came down, and we need to improve [when that energy is down],” said Fatima at the post-match presentation.

“If you are on top in 20 overs, you need to be on top till the last ball. We need the energy [like the first 20 overs] until the last ball.

“The way she [Mooney] played, it was awesome to watch. We had decided to bowl because of the pitch. It was slow and turning. We know our spinners have done well. That was the main [idea]. We have the best spinners in the Pakistan team.”

After three defeats in as many matches, bottom-placed Pakistan next face another multiple-time champions England on October 15 at the same venue, and skipper Fatima Sana urged the batters to step up, sharing that there will be a discussion with the batting unit.

“Today is the day when bowlers are on top. We need to discuss with the batters as well. We need more batters to bat long into the innings. We need to touch 190-200, and we will chat together.”