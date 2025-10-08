Jamahal Hill says Alex Pereira's rise from tyre shop to UFC stardom inspires him

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

Jamahal Hill said he is inspired by Alex Pereira's rise from a tyre shop to UFC champion and gave a shout-out to the Brazilian.

Pereira has seen a very difficult time in his life and worked really hard to reach stardom. The UFC light heavyweight champion has even worked in a tyre shop while growing up, which motivated him to overcome adversities in life.

He was also into Kickboxing before transitioning to MMA and joining UFC.

Former light heavyweight champion Hill, in a recent YouTube video, said that Pereira is impressive and gave a shout-out to him, and he is inspired by the Brazilian UFC champion.

''Yeah man, shout out to [Pereira]. He's like, this dude is impressive. You can't not be a fan of what he does. He said something in the face off before the fight. He said, 'I don't want to go back to the tire shop.' Like anybody that came from nothing that grinded to get to this point, they feel that,” Hill said.

“They feel that. They feel that they don't want to go back to that struggle or where they were, whenever they were dreaming of being where they are. Yeah, man. It's definitely you can definitely draw inspiration from that. You can definitely draw a lot from that.''

He added that when Pereira won, his energy was incredible, he was in attendance and that the Brazilian has kept the division alive.

''I was there. You can feel the energy when he won, whenever he got the victory and everything, you know, he set everything on fire, you know,” he added.

“Yeah, that's a good thing. Shout out to him. Keeping the division alive, keeping it exciting, you know, having the biggest star in the sport right now in your division. It does nothing but motivate you.''

Brazilian Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight title by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round at UFC 320 on Saturday.