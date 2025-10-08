Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez send heartfelt messages to Jordi Alba

This collage of photos shows Inter Miami's Luis Suarez (left), Jordi Alba (centre) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez send heartfelt messages to Jordi Alba, who announced that he will retire at the end of the 2025-26 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Spanish star and Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba shared the news in a social media post on Tuesday.

Alba enjoyed great success during his time at Barcelona, where he developed a strong on-and off-field relationship with Messi. The two then reunited at Inter Miami after their peak.

Messi paid an emotional tribute to the left-back on social media following Alba's retirement news.

“Thanks to you, Jordi. I am going to miss you a lot. After many things together, it’s going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there,” Lionel Messi wrote.

Jordi Alba had signed a contract with Inter Miami earlier this year, lasting until 2027, and was initially expected to continue playing.

However, he experienced a change of heart and explained his decision in a heartfelt social media post.

“I do so with complete conviction, peace and happiness. Because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had and now it’s the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling,” Alba wrote.

“Football has given me absolutely everything. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, club workers and rivals who pushed me to give my very best.”

During his career, Alba recorded 37 goals and 107 assists in 605 matches across all competitions with Barcelona, helping the club secure six La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy.

Former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr also shared their messages of support.

“Brother, what to say. You’re a crack, to enjoy what’s left,” said Suarez.

"You are huge, brother. Big hug folleti" commented Neymar.