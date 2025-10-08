Scaloni cautious over Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Argentina friendlies

Argentina's Lionel Messi acknowledges fans during the warm-up before the match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that he will not risk Lionel Messi for the forthcoming international friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, unless the captain is fully fit, as matches are scheduled to be held in October.

The 38-year-old has made numerous appearances for Inter Miami, playing the full 90 minutes in seven consecutive matches over 21 days.

Scaloni emphasised that workload is being closely monitored and that he will be rested if there are any concerns about his fitness.

During a press conference, the Argentine manager noted that team selection would be based entirely on players' physical conditions.

"We will take a decision; we will see how Messi and the rest of the players are," Scaloni said.

In addition, the 47-year-old intends to consult with Messi to evaluate his health, stressing that no unnecessary risks will be taken.

"We are going to talk to him [Messi] and to the others, these are important games for the national team, but there are friendlies, so we are not going to take any risks whatsoever," he added.

However, the former player admitted that upcoming games would serve as a chance to test new talents ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"Naturally, we are going to try to give a chance to new players, to see if they can get on board, whether official or friendly - it provides a unique opportunity," Scaloni concluded.

Argentina has already secured a place at the 2026 World Cup, having closed its qualifiers early. The friendlies offer Scaloni an opportunity to access emerging players while managing the fitness of veterans.

However, Argentina will face Venezuela on 10 October at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, followed by a friendly against Puerto Rico on 13 October in Chicago.