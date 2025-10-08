Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire in 2025: report

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered the best-ever footballer to play for Real Madrid — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to his lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League's club Al-Nassr, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ronaldo’s tax-free agreement and profitable partnerships with Armani and Nike played a major role in boosting his net worth.

Already recognised as the sport's highest-paid footballer, his wealth grew even further after signing an extension with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr earlier this year, reportedly worth over $400 million.

For many years, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, long-time rivals for the title of the world's best footballer, earned comparable salaries.

However, in 2023, their earnings began to diverge significantly after Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Pro League, while Messi plans to purchase shares in the American club after his retirement, which could once again put him on par with his long-time rival.

Endorsements have also been a key pillar of his fortune. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10-year deal with Nike earns him around $18 million annually.

Meanwhile, Portuguese footballer has partnerships with Armani, Castrol, and other major brands, which have collectively added around $175 million to his wealth.

Ronaldo’s CR7 also extends from a brand empire that spans hotels, gyms, fashion and fragrances.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star also owns multiple luxury real estate properties, including a €20 million Golf Resort and mansion near Lisbon’s Quinta da Marinha.