Spain’s Dean Huijsen ruled out of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

MADRID: Spain defender Dean Huijsen has been sidelined due to a muscle injury and will not be playing the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria, the club confirmed on Wednesday.



Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte will join the national team camp as his replacement.

The Real Madrid defender had symptoms of muscle exhaustion when he arrived at the national team training on Monday.

Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Huijsen did not work out on Tuesday, and Real Madrid was notified that his condition is not improving. A muscular injury was confirmed by a medical examination on Wednesday.

The player has been relieved from the squad as a result, and the REFA wishes him a quick recovery.

In an attempt to guarantee their spot in the 2026 World Cup, Spain will host Bulgaria in Valladolid on Tuesday after playing Georgia in Elche on Saturday.

Laporte, a 31-year-old defender for Athletic Bilbao, contributes invaluable expertise as a member of Spain's team that won the European Championship the previous year.

With six points from two games, Spain leads Group E in European qualifying, while Georgia and Turkey are three points behind.