Women's World Cup: Nashra Sandhu bags multiple records during Australia clash

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu celebrates dismissing Australia's Tahlia McGrath (not pictured) during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Colombo. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu made history on Wednesday, setting multiple records during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Sandhu who picked up three wickets in the aforementioned match is now the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Women's World Cup history with 20 wickets in 16 matches.

She removed Ellyse Perry who scoed five off 11 deliveries and clean bowled Annabel Sutherland who scored one off five and later on dismissed Tahlia McGrath five.

Mir now sits at second spot with 17 wickets in 18 matches followed by Diana Baig at third with 16 and Asmavia Iqbal with 14 to her name.

Furthermore, the slow left-arm bowler has also equalled Nida Dar's record, becoming Pakistan’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODIs.

Both bowlers have 108 wickets, with Nashra achieving the milestone in 78 matches, while Dar reached it in 112 matches.

The leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the 50-over format is Sana Mir, who has claimed 151 wickets in 120 matches at an economy rate of 3.70.

The left-arm spinner finished with economical bowling figures of 3/37 in her 10 overs, while skipper Fatima Sana and Rameen Shamim bagged two each.

However, despite Pakistan’s commanding start with the ball, Australia eventually managed to register a fighting total on the board, courtesy of a valiant century by middle-order batter Beth Mooney, coupled with bowling all-rounder Alana King’s unbeaten fifty.

Mooney top-scored with an anchoring 109 off 114 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries, while King made a handy contribution with a brisk 49-ball 51, comprising three sixes and as many fours.