Pegula edges Baptiste in thrilling three-set battle to reach Wuhan Open third round

October 08, 2025
Jessica Pegula of the U.S in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on October 4, 2025. — Reuters 

Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated fellow American Hailey Baptiste with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) seventh match point to reach the third round in the Wuhan Open here at Centre Court on Wednesday.

With a hard hold and a love game to end the first set, Pegula broke Baptiste early and won 6-4. Baptiste reacted forcefully, taking a 5-2 lead in the second set after breaking Pegula twice.

Pegula narrowed the lead to 5-4, but Baptiste hung on to force a final. Both players chose to play through the heat without stopping.

Baptiste rallied after Pegula jumped up to a 5-2 lead in the third but was unable to convert five match points. After a dramatic tiebreak and a final set that lasted almost 74 minutes, Pegula ultimately converted her seventh match point after holding serve at 5-6.

Reflecting on her triumph, Pegula expressed that she was on the better side in the match, but a short dip in her confidence gave her opponent a chance for a comeback.

“I don’t really know what to say about that match,” Pegula said.

“It’s been brutal. You know, I had match points, and then she started playing well. I think I just got a little tentative, and that’s all it takes sometimes for someone to come back.”

Pegula will next play ninth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday, who defeated American Ann Li 7-6 (5), 6-2.

On the other side of the main event, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Rebecca Sramkova with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 scoreline.

