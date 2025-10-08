Pegula edges Baptiste in thrilling three-set battle to reach Wuhan Open third round

Jessica Pegula of the U.S in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated fellow American Hailey Baptiste with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) seventh match point to reach the third round in the Wuhan Open here at Centre Court on Wednesday.



With a hard hold and a love game to end the first set, Pegula broke Baptiste early and won 6-4. Baptiste reacted forcefully, taking a 5-2 lead in the second set after breaking Pegula twice.

Pegula narrowed the lead to 5-4, but Baptiste hung on to force a final. Both players chose to play through the heat without stopping.

Baptiste rallied after Pegula jumped up to a 5-2 lead in the third but was unable to convert five match points. After a dramatic tiebreak and a final set that lasted almost 74 minutes, Pegula ultimately converted her seventh match point after holding serve at 5-6.

Reflecting on her triumph, Pegula expressed that she was on the better side in the match, but a short dip in her confidence gave her opponent a chance for a comeback.

“I don’t really know what to say about that match,” Pegula said.

“It’s been brutal. You know, I had match points, and then she started playing well. I think I just got a little tentative, and that’s all it takes sometimes for someone to come back.”

Pegula will next play ninth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday, who defeated American Ann Li 7-6 (5), 6-2.

On the other side of the main event, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Rebecca Sramkova with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 scoreline.