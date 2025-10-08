Jordan Henderson dismisses ‘cheerleader’ label, vows to prove his worth

Brentford's Jordan Henderson after the Premier League match against Manchester City at GTech Community Stadium in London on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has dismissed rumours that he is merely a ‘cheerleader’ in the England squad, insisting that his inclusion is based on performance, not reputation.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who returned to the Premier League with Brentford following brief spells at Ajax and Saudi Arabia, was unexpectedly recalled by England manager Thomas Tuchel and has since been named in every squad.

Critics have questioned Henderson's continued selection, arguing that his leadership abilities, rather than his form, have kept him in the palace.

However, the former Liverpool skipper, who famously captained the Reds to their first Premier League title, clearly rejected such allegations.

“I don’t think I need to address it. To be fair, I have shown what I can do for England over the years. I am still playing at a high level. Outside, people can think what they want,” Henderson stated.

He further clarified that his selection is based on contributions and efforts, both in training and on pitch.

“Ask them what they think, if I am a cheerleader when I am here. I don’t think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that; I am here to perform— in training and on the pitch. My main job is to help the team. All the other stuff is just to be myself,” he added.

Henderson, who missed Euro 2024 after his controversial move to Saudi Arabia, admitted that in hindsight, he might have made different choices but denied that his time in the Middle East was the reason for his omission.

“When I was in Saudi Arabia, I think I was in every camp before the Euros, so I don’t think it was a reason. In hindsight, maybe I would have made different decisions. I tried to do the right thing,” the former skipper explained.

Now, focused on securing his place at next summer’s World Cup, he claimed his return to the Premier League was driven by his passion for competing at the highest levels.

“I missed the atmosphere, the environment, for me it’s the best League, so to have the opportunity to come back was the reason I did it,” Jordan concluded.