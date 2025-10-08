Jack Draper hires ex-Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado

Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

Tennis star Jack Draper has appointed former Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado as his new head coach for the 2025 season, international media reported on Tuesday.

The change comes as Draper’s longtime coach, James Trotman, steps back from his full-time duties, though he will continue to guide throughout the year.

Although Trotman has guided Draper’s rise since 2021, helping him climb steadily up the ATP rankings and reach a career-high ranking of World No. 4.

Meanwhile, Delgado coached Andy Murray to the 2016 Wimbledon title, the Scot’s third and final Grand Slam crown.

He continued working with Murray through the 2021 season and later coached top-20 players, including Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov.

Currently, Draper is sidelined with a bone bruise in his left arm, an injury that forced him to withdraw from the US Open in September.

Speaking about his injury on social media, Draper expressed his disappointment.

“Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025. It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff," Draper said.

"I’ve been through this before, and I always come back stronger, as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player. Huge thanks to everyone who backs me to do well and supports me on my journey. Can’t wait to get back out there and give it my all. See you soon.”

Before the setback, Draper impressed on tour, capturing his first ATP masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals and Denmark’s Holger Rune in the final.

With Delgado’s addition, Draper now has three former Murray team members in his camp, including physio Shane Annun and fitness coach Matt Little.

Currently, Draper is aiming to return to action during the Australia tour in January and is scheduled to play the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) exhibition event in London from December 5-7.